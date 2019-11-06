At Clickin Moms, we are always thinking of new contests, challenges, and exercises to strengthen our photographic skills while having fun and making friends. One of our favorite traditions is the monthly forum contest. We announce a new theme at the beginning of the month and Clickin Moms members share what they were inspired to capture.

In October, the Clickin Moms community worked to create images for the theme of “Mobile Photography.” We wanted to see how you capture the world with the camera you almost always have right at your side.

Today we are sharing some of our very favorites for you to enjoy here – every photo taken with a mobile phone. We are thrilled to congratulate Aly Nickerson for her winning shot (above) that has earned her a live Breakout session from Click Photo School!