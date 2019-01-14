Being a minimalist photographer in a maximalist industry

In your personal life, how do excess things, experiences, and relationships affect you? I don’t think that any of us would claim that having extra “stuff”— both physical and emotional—is something that we enjoy. Most of us see the value in having the things we need, the people we truly love, and to-do lists filled with the experiences we enjoy.

However, we live in a world that give us the opposite message. We are constantly told that more is better and than if we just have *this* thing and *that* thing we can be happier.

The photography industry is no different! There is always something new to buy, some new technology to invest in, and another piece of gear that promises to make us better. And as a person who is striving to live a life that allows me to collect only what I need, this presents some challenges!

Applying minimalism to your work does not mean that you have to function on bare bones. I am not going to tell you that you can only have one camera and lens forever! Instead, it is more about being able to differentiate the essential tools from excess things. Minimalism in photography will allow you to clear space in your head and your camera bag to help you be the artist that you are meant to be.