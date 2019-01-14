Being a minimalist photographer in a maximalist industry

In your personal life, how do excess things, experiences, and relationships affect you? I don’t think that any of us would claim that having extra “stuff”— both physical and emotional—is something that we enjoy. Most of us see the value in having the things we need, the people we truly love, and to-do lists filled with the experiences we enjoy.
However, we live in a world that give us the opposite message. We are constantly told that more is better and than if we just have *this* thing and *that* thing we can be happier.
The photography industry is no different! There is always something new to buy, some new technology to invest in, and another piece of gear that promises to make us better. And as a person who is striving to live a life that allows me to collect only what I need, this presents some challenges!
Applying minimalism to your work does not mean that you have to function on bare bones. I am not going to tell you that you can only have one camera and lens forever! Instead, it is more about being able to differentiate the essential tools from excess things. Minimalism in photography will allow you to clear space in your head and your camera bag to help you be the artist that you are meant to be.
Why do we feel the need to acquire more?
We want to keep up with everyone else. We photographers are really good at talking about gear we love! When we see someone whose work we admire talk about the gear that helps makes her great, it’s natural for us to want it, too.
Shiny object syndrome. Opening a brand new box with everything wrapped so nicely is a pleasant experience. Sometimes the mere newness of a piece of gear is enough to entice us to invest.
Fear of missing out. No one wants to be left behind! Sometimes we can acquire more just to ensure that we aren’t outdated or falling behind in this rapid world of technological advancement.
We are gatherers by nature. If we have some empty space or a clear surface, we feel the pull to fill it up because we have the space.
Becoming a minimalist in a maximalist industry
We already know that not having too much is a way to keep ourselves at peace as artists? But how do we achieve this when so much is telling us to keep buying and collecting?
First, I want you to take inventory. Think about which items you really need for your photography. Consider the gear that you use most frequently and the subjects that you really love photographing.
If you are a birth photographer, you won’t need a giant zoom lens. As a portrait photographer, what are the best two lenses for your purposes? Do you only shoot outdoor sessions with plenty of natural light, do you really need that new new low-light-capable camera body?
Being a minimalist will also encourage you to push the limits of the gear you have, making you a stronger photographer in the long run. Just because a lens is marketed for one type of photography doesn’t mean you can’t find a way to use it for another!
Finally, if you still see a need for a new piece of gear, bring it on! By taking the time to really evaluate how it will serve you and what its role will be in your workflow, you will appreciate the investment that much more.
Pacing education
I am never going to discourage you to learn new things as a photographer. One of the best parts about what we do is that there is always something new to learn.
However, I know too many people with piles of learning resources that have never been opened. They are always buying the newest ebook, listening to the hottest podcasts, and taking all of the workshops. But they are never implementing anything that they have learned!
I know these people because I was one of them! I had a chunk of downloads from different webinars or opt-ins in a folder labeled “unread” for the longest time. At one point I couldn’t even remember anything that was in there!
Not only do all these things take up space or time, but they also add a whisper in your subconscious that says, “You still haven’t gotten to this…” And I think we can all agree that this is a whisper we don’t want to hear!
The truth is, you will never be done learning. But we will serve ourselves so much better if we only invest our time and resources into what we can learn and implement right now. Take time to seek out educators you really admire who are teaching the things you really want to learn. Invest in them when you are in the right frame of mind to learn from them best. That way you will truly be learning and growing and won’t find yourself frustrated and discouraged by a pile of untouched resources.
Pare down social media and marketing
There is no question that social media has become an integral part of the photography industry. It is how so many of us share our work, how many of us get clients, and how we find others to inspire us.
And yet if you are on all of the social media sites and posting as often as the “experts” tell you to post, you are never going to be away from your computer or your phone. And I don’t know about you, but being stuck to a screen 24 hours a day doesn’t seem to give us much time to be photographers, does it?
I am here to tell you that you can be a social media minimalist and still be a successful photographer. You simply have to evaluate how to make this kind of marketing work for you rather than being chained to all of the things.
First, figure out how you like to show up in the world. Maybe you’re connecting with people really well through Instagram, or maybe you love networking with people at local events. Finding a venue that fits your personality is going to make marketing feel less like a chore and more like it feeds your passion. That’s the kind of thing we can add to our plate with confidence.
Next, figure out what works best for your ideal clients. Chances are, this will align with your own personality and preferences. But take the time to see where your ideal audience is most engaged and make a conscious effort to have a presence there.
Social media is often a necessary part of what we do as photographers, but it doesn’t have to be all-consuming. Taking a minimalist approach will allow you to actually enjoy sharing and interacting on social media rather than feeling oppressed by it.
Become choosy with clients and photography opportunities
When money is tight, it is hard to not accept any kind of session that comes your way. I get it! But I have also learned the hard way that not all clients are my clients. And not all clients are your clients.
If we take on work that doesn’t fit what we want to be creating, we are going to resent it. And even if we have a bunch of projects that we love, there is truth to the phrase “too much of a good thing is not a good thing.”
How can you be a minimalist about your clients and photography? Only show the kinds of work that you want to keep creating. If you like documentary style sessions but have a bunch of posed portraits on your website, clients are going to expect posed portraits! It is better to have a few documentary shots than to have a bunch of work that sends the wrong message to your audience.
This next step to minimalism is particularly hard for me. You have to learn to say “no” sometimes. What if a client doesn’t want what you create? What if they aren’t willing to compensate you properly? Perhaps your calendar is just too full. In these scenarios, you will have to turn people away.
And that is really difficult to do as a businessperson! Especially if you are a people pleaser. But I promise that taking the less-than-desirable work off your plate will make you a better, happier photographer.
There is joy in minimalism
The amazing thing about having less things to manage is that we aren’t really missing out on anything at all Clearing out the stuff that isn’t essential or beneficial to us means that we have more time and money to spend on the things that truly matter to us. We clear space to invest in the things that bring us joy. And we should be all about maximizing joy.
