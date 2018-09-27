The making of a photographer: a Clickin Moms journey

My real journey, photographically speaking, began December 25, 2013. I received the amazing gift of a DSLR from my husband. I had always had a camera in my hands and had taken literally thousands of photos with my little point and shoots. Those cameras documented my college experience, my early days as a parent, and everything in between. But this? This DSLR was a real camera.

To be honest, I was equal parts fearful and fascinated. I remember being a little afraid to touch my own camera for fear of breaking something or messing it up somehow. All of those fancy buttons and menus were seriously intimidating (please tell me some of you can relate!).

I am a little embarrassed to say that it took me almost an entire year to stop being afraid to really learn my camera. I was fed-up with not being able to produce the images that I wanted to produce while being stuck in auto mode.