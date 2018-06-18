Make still life photographs that tell your family story

Raise your hand if you are the keeper of stories for your family.

If your hand is up, chances are high that you have a massive photo collection of your family on birthdays, holidays, and milestones.

But how many in your collection feature the place you live out your little story every day? How many make your home the main character? How many display the beauty of what you and your family have built, made, or left behind?

If you’re missing this piece of your family’s puzzle, consider fleshing out your family narrative by incorporating what I call “storytelling still life images” into your routine shooting.

A storytelling still life image is a naturally occurring scene or object that tells a story and contains no people. I enjoy photographing storytelling still life photos all over my home, but my favorite spot is the kitchen window above the sink.

Without realizing it at first, I’ve made the kitchen window a muse. It’s now become a long term project of mine to photograph the window throughout the year.