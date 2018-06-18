Make still life photographs that tell your family story

by Andrea Moffatt | 0 Comments
  • A storytelling still life image is a naturally occurring scene or object that tells a story and contains no people. I enjoy photographing storytelling still life photos all over my home, but my favorite spot is the kitchen window above the sink.

Make still life photographs that tell your family story

Share49
Tweet
Pin1
50 Shares

Raise your hand if you are the keeper of stories for your family.

If your hand is up, chances are high that you have a massive photo collection of your family on birthdays, holidays, and milestones.

But how many in your collection feature the place you live out your little story every day? How many make your home the main character? How many display the beauty of what you and your family have built, made, or left behind?

If you’re missing this piece of your family’s puzzle, consider fleshing out your family narrative by incorporating what I call “storytelling still life images” into your routine shooting.

A storytelling still life image is a naturally occurring scene or object that tells a story and contains no people. I enjoy photographing storytelling still life photos all over my home, but my favorite spot is the kitchen window above the sink.

Without realizing it at first, I’ve made the kitchen window a muse. It’s now become a long term project of mine to photograph the window throughout the year.

Some photos depict the scene outside:

Some signal the season by what’s on the counter:

A storytelling still life image is a naturally occurring scene or object that tells a story and contains no people. I enjoy photographing storytelling still life photos all over my home, but my favorite spot is the kitchen window above the sink.
Winter
A storytelling still life image is a naturally occurring scene or object that tells a story and contains no people. I enjoy photographing storytelling still life photos all over my home, but my favorite spot is the kitchen window above the sink.
Spring

Some bring back a rush of memories for me because of the seasonal light and presence of items I associate with that part of the year:

And still others contain small reminders of my kids’ ages by including their artwork or science experiments:

A storytelling still life image is a naturally occurring scene or object that tells a story and contains no people. I enjoy photographing storytelling still life photos all over my home, but my favorite spot is the kitchen window above the sink.
Summer
A storytelling still life image is a naturally occurring scene or object that tells a story and contains no people. I enjoy photographing storytelling still life photos all over my home, but my favorite spot is the kitchen window above the sink.
Fall

I photograph my window at the holidays:

A storytelling still life image is a naturally occurring scene or object that tells a story and contains no people. I enjoy photographing storytelling still life photos all over my home, but my favorite spot is the kitchen window above the sink.

And I experiment with light, framing, and lenses (pictured below, macro and wide):

A storytelling still life image is a naturally occurring scene or object that tells a story and contains no people. I enjoy photographing storytelling still life photos all over my home, but my favorite spot is the kitchen window above the sink.
Macro
A storytelling still life image is a naturally occurring scene or object that tells a story and contains no people. I enjoy photographing storytelling still life photos all over my home, but my favorite spot is the kitchen window above the sink.
Wide

My window is just one example of how storytelling still life images can hold memories and emotions.

However, the possibilities for muses around the house are endless! If you want to try your hand at making some at-home still life images, start with these tips…

1. Find the details.

Look for scenes that include details that denote your current season of life. Sippy cups or sports bottles? Crayon drawings or history reports? Nursery rhymes or the classics?

A storytelling still life image is a naturally occurring scene or object that tells a story and contains no people. I enjoy photographing storytelling still life photos all over my home, but my favorite spot is the kitchen window above the sink.

2. Pay attention to light.

If you find a scene that will be lit by more compelling light in a few hours, take your just-in-case photo now and then come back later and try again.

A storytelling still life image is a naturally occurring scene or object that tells a story and contains no people. I enjoy photographing storytelling still life photos all over my home, but my favorite spot is the kitchen window above the sink.

3. Frame the scene with a story in mind.

Scan the borders of your photo: what are you excluding? Including? Have you chosen the best perspective for the story you are trying to tell?

A storytelling still life image is a naturally occurring scene or object that tells a story and contains no people. I enjoy photographing storytelling still life photos all over my home, but my favorite spot is the kitchen window above the sink.

4. Take it slow.

There’s no rush here: your subject is not going to run away or switch activities. So use the opportunity to focus on purposeful lens choice, careful framing, and intentional exposure.

A storytelling still life image is a naturally occurring scene or object that tells a story and contains no people. I enjoy photographing storytelling still life photos all over my home, but my favorite spot is the kitchen window above the sink.

As storytelling photographers, we accept that there are limitations to how we capture photos starring our family members.

They get to choose what they’re doing and where they’re doing it. And we follow their lead. It’s part of the gig.

But photographing storytelling still life images is a break from those limitations. It satisfies the artist in us and grants us the time and space to use our knowledge of what makes a good photo.

And the best part? You don’t even have to leave the house!

Share49
Tweet
Pin1
50 Shares

About the Author:

Andrea is a photographer, former elementary school teacher, Click Photo School Instructor, and mom to 2 boys in the suburbs of Pittsburgh, PA. Andrea has a Click Photo School family storytelling breakout called The Stories that Make Us and a workshop called The Family Story Keeper, in which participants learn to mindfully make family photo stories that will be passed down and become part of a rich shared history. Visit Andrea Moffatt online.
FOLLOW :

Related Posts

The weather is finally warming up for many of us and we can get outside, enjoy some sunshine, and look for blooms and signs of new life. Here are a few of my favorite tips and tricks for macro photography!

5 Inspiring ways to create gorgeous macro photography

June 4th, 2018 | 1 Comment
When you think of backlight, you often think of beautiful settings outside. But is outdoors the only option for backlighting your images? Absolutely not! This is how I use backlight indoors...

Can you backlight your indoor photos? Yes you can!

May 28th, 2018 | 2 Comments
Sometimes I find myself searching for things to photograph in my children's daily life. I mistakenly think we're not doing anything special. But we are.

Finding things in your everyday life to photograph

May 21st, 2018 | 0 Comments

Chromatic Aberration: How to spot and fix it in Lightroom

May 17th, 2018 | 0 Comments
People often ask me if I live surrounded by beautiful fields of flowers and this makes me chuckle every time. With the techniques described next, I’m going to show you how to make it look like you do!

5 Steps for creative flower photography

May 14th, 2018 | 24 Comments
In the spring, I photograph the plants as they’re pushing through the ground reaching for the warmth of the sun. The summer brings caterpillars nibbling on the leaves, bees to the blooming flowers, and a color burst that only Mother Nature could create.

I planted my own flower garden and my photography blossomed

May 4th, 2018 | 18 Comments
5 podcasts to keep photographers and creatives inspired by Tarah Beaven

5 Podcasts to keep photographers and creatives inspired

April 26th, 2018 | 19 Comments
Have you ever had a lens that you love but overtime you find it becomes dull and the focus becomes inaccurate? Lens calibration might be the ticket to solving your issue!

How to calibrate your camera lens

April 23rd, 2018 | 4 Comments
Including nature in your portraits is a great way to add interest. There are many ways to do so and I'm discussing four of them today!

4 Ways to bring the beauty of nature into your portraits

April 20th, 2018 | 1 Comment

Leave A Comment

Follow

Follow this blog

Email address