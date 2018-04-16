I’ve had so many people tell me that they have a hard time getting into the habit of documenting their everyday lives because they aren’t inspired.
What they have is ordinary, not fashionable or even the least bit fancy. The fact of the matter is, most of us are in the same boat!
It’s easy to think your home and surroundings aren’t awe inspiring but it’s simply not true.
Because the memories being shared in the walls of that home are your story. And that, my friend, is worthy of documenting despite what pretty Instagram feeds might tell you.
I want to assure you, your life IS extraordinary even if it doesn’t always seem like it to you and I’m here to share some tricks to make magic out of the mundane. I’ll share some logistical basics as well as how to get inspired to document your life.
First and foremost, I find it really helps to always center what you photograph around what got you here in the first place.
For instance, I first learned to use a camera because I didn’t want to forget anything. I want to remember the rolls, smiles, messes and laughs. The way my daughter brushes the hair from her face and how my son’s lashes curl so perfectly.
That is what inspires me. Think of what got you started and follow your heart! It’s cliché, but it works.
1. Pay attention to the light.
Notice the light around you and work with what you’ve got is key. Do you have a good window anywhere in your house? Use it!
If it’s in the bathroom, hallway, kitchen – wherever! Light is key. You can make anything look more glamorous with some pretty light.
2. Move things (including yourself) to get the right shot.
This is where composition comes into play. Simply moving that basket of laundry out of the way can make a huge difference in the feel of a photo.
Experiment with moving yourself into different positions to get different angles while shooting. I avoid a lot of background distractions by doing this!
3. Get in close.
Focus on the details and shoot at a large f-stop to create impact and emotion. You can be just about anywhere and get sweet detailed images that make you feel all the warm and fuzzy feelings.
4. Get inspired!
When your creative juices are flowing, you’ll find that’s always when you do your best work. Listen to music, craft, crochet, go for a walk. Do whatever it is that inspires you.
5. Try something new and work with what you have.
In the winter months we’re stuck inside and my home feels less and less inspiring. I decided one day to just get my kids some little fairy lights out of the Christmas décor box and put them in their pajamas. They jumped and played on the bed and I was able to make my plain bedroom (and myself!) feel so much less drab on that day.
Try shooting somewhere you haven’t before, you may surprise yourself with what you come up with.
I also love taking my camera out and about with me. A big part of our lives is running errands so I document it! At first I felt a little awkward busting out my camera in the aisle of Costco (and my husband still pretends he doesn’t know me) but now I really embrace it.
6. Don’t stop shooting!
Getting discouraged is normal but don’t let it stop you. Keep yourself submerged in learning and not comparing. Take a break from social media if you need to and don’t feel bad about it!
We are around our everyday, well, every day. But that’s what’s beautiful about it!
The routine, the usual, those are the memories we are making. And I know that one day we’ll be so glad we captured them!
