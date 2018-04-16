I’ve had so many people tell me that they have a hard time getting into the habit of documenting their everyday lives because they aren’t inspired.

What they have is ordinary, not fashionable or even the least bit fancy. The fact of the matter is, most of us are in the same boat!

It’s easy to think your home and surroundings aren’t awe inspiring but it’s simply not true.

Because the memories being shared in the walls of that home are your story. And that, my friend, is worthy of documenting despite what pretty Instagram feeds might tell you.

I want to assure you, your life IS extraordinary even if it doesn’t always seem like it to you and I’m here to share some tricks to make magic out of the mundane. I’ll share some logistical basics as well as how to get inspired to document your life.

First and foremost, I find it really helps to always center what you photograph around what got you here in the first place.

For instance, I first learned to use a camera because I didn’t want to forget anything. I want to remember the rolls, smiles, messes and laughs. The way my daughter brushes the hair from her face and how my son’s lashes curl so perfectly.

That is what inspires me. Think of what got you started and follow your heart! It’s cliché, but it works.

1. Pay attention to the light.

Notice the light around you and work with what you’ve got is key. Do you have a good window anywhere in your house? Use it!

If it’s in the bathroom, hallway, kitchen – wherever! Light is key. You can make anything look more glamorous with some pretty light.