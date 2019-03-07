Share187
Have you ever wondered how your favorite photographers stay inspired?

Do you wish that you could have access to their unending ideas and creativity?

Well guess what? We know the secret: COMMUNITY!

Over at Clickin Moms, we are always thinking of new contests, games, and exercises to strengthen our photographic skills while having fun and making friends. One of our favorite traditions is the monthly forum contest. We announce a theme and the Clickin Moms members share all of the ways that they were inspired to capture it.

In February, the Clickin Moms community worked to create images for the theme of “Hearts.” With this simple symbol of love, these photographs have captured our own hearts.

Today we are sharing some of our very favorites for you to enjoy here and we know that you are going to be just as inspired as we are by the amazing artists of the Clickin Moms community. We are thrilled to congratulate Vendredi Phan for her winning shot (above) that has earned her a live Breakout session from Click Photo School!

You can win, too! Enter this month’s forum photo contest with your take on the theme “Emotion” for a chance to be featured here on the Clickin Moms Blog and win a free live Breakout session!

Cynthia Dawson_sunburst-hearts-on-window-cynthiad
Cynthia Dawson
Clare Midock_hands-foruming-heart-shape-sunburst-clarey
Clare Midock
Brittney Smith-girl-blowing-heart-confetti_bgsmith
Brittney Smith
Deborah Nash-girl-kissing-toy-dog_debnash
Deborah Nash
Jen Sebring-silhouette-kids-with-heart-balloon_jensebring
Jen Sebring
Kelly Cormier-heart-shaped-flower-pink_kkcorms
Kelly Cormier
Jenny Rosenbring-girl-in-window-with-heart_jennyrosenbring
Jenny Rosenbring
Daphne Lamontagne-kids-kissing-with-heart-balloons_clickindaph
Daphne Lamontagne
Melinda McIntyre-girl-standingy-heart-wall-art_mtothe3
Melinda McIntyre
Julia Audoux-mom-daughter-snuggling-in-bed_julieaudoux
Julia Audoux
Jill Carson-girl-in-bath-with-heart-bubbles_jlcarson
Jill Carson
Kellie Overholt-girl-holding-heart-between-curtains_kjean4life
Kellie Overholt
Dewi-Kooman-girl-holding-heart-with-shadow-dewi
Dewi Kooman
Liana Bunde-heart-shaped-cookie-with-hands_liana
Liana Bunde
Carla Blumenkrantz-boy-dressed-as-superhero-holding-heart_carla_blumenkrantz
Carla Blumenkrantz
Brittney Vier-girl-on-counter-holding-large-paper-heart-with-stitches_brittneyvier
Brittney Vier
Lisa Tichane-baby-with-heart-shaped-sunglasses_LisaTichane
Lisa Tichane
Nicole-varner-kids-standing-amongst-floating-hearts_nvarner
Nicole Varner
Whitney Elyse-girl-with-cape-and-heart-mask_whitney_elyse
Whitney Elyse
Randi Beranek-child-holding-paper-heart-in-light_rlearidgeway
Randi Beranek
Tricia Pompilio-girl-laughing-with-hearts-in-hair-triciap
Tricia Pompilio
Sandy-morelli-girls-whispering-with-heart-lollipops_sandralauren
Sandy Morelli
Katharine-woman-holding-kiss-lollipop-by-mouth_katharinevogel
Katharine Vogel
Lisa-black-and-white-finger-drawing-heart-on-window_love3dees
Lisa Northum
Jessica Cole-girl-on-floor-with-paper-hearts-jessicacole
Jessica Cole
Lindsay Lee-girl-by-heart-cloud_lindsayleephotography
Lindsay Lee
Janis Lempera-baby-in-heart-onesie_janismn
Janis Lempera
Tina Krafts-heart-shaped-light-bokeh-tinae22
Tina Krafts
Pryyanka Chirag Berry-heart-shaped-tree-silhouette_priberry911
Pryyanka Chirag Berry
unknown-kids-in-sink-with-hearts_sfaltaous
Sonya Campbell
Vendredi Phan-girl-with-heart-lights-on-face_vendredi
Vendredi Phan - WINNER
Lisa Coole-heart-sign-on-tree-love_lisacoole
Lisa Coole
Laura Kuisle-heart-shapes-in-snow-on-driveway_studiokuisle
Laura Kuisle
Erica Williams-girl-holding-paper-heart_woodsywonders
Erica Williams
Tania-girl-with-paper-hearts-on-shirt_taniad
Tania Dely
Christina-girl-holding-heart-owl_scarletgracephotography
Christina Werner
Suzanne Clerkin-girl-wearing-heart-necklace-in-mirror_sclerkin
Suzanne Clerkin
Tina_steamy-mug-with-heart-bokeh-tina_g
Tina Geniuch
unknown-small-child-with-mess-on-floor_stinaritt
Christina Rittenburg
unknown_kids-with-hands-on-window-andra
Ioana Muntean
unknown_-baby-in-crib-holding-red-heart-mytwobears_
Courtney Riley
Melanie_girl-standing-with-heart-garland-melwhip
Melanie Crawford

Do you want a chance for your work to be featured on the Clickin Moms blog and to be eligible to win a live seat to a Click Photo School Breakout Session? Then join us for this month’s forum photo contest by sharing your best photos for this month’s photo contest theme: Emotion.

Are you not yet a member of Clickin Moms? As a Clickin Moms member you get access to contests like this, thousands of free tutorials, and so much more. Nothing would make us happier than for you to join us!

