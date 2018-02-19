Adobe Lightroom is my preferred editing program.

I love that all of the adjustments and tools available to me are visible and easily accessed and used from one screen for instantaneous results.

The inclusion of the graduated and radial filters which allow you to make localized adjustments to portions of your image bring Lightroom’s capabilities even closer to those of Photoshop.

But did you know that these filters can be even further refined with the use of adjustment brushes found within each filter’s panel?

If you are familiar with Lightroom, you probably know that both the radial and gradient filters function similarly, allowing you to place the filter on a portion of your image and apply exposure, color, and other adjustments to only that portion of your image.

The difference between the two is merely the shape of the filter. The graduated filter is linear while the radial filter is elliptical.

The only downside of the filter is that it can cover a part of your image you don’t want it to affect. For example, when I applied a graduated filter to darken the sky of this image: