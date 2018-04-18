Adjusting color is a very powerful component in editing.

When you import an image as a RAW file it appears a bit flat. Lightroom is your tool to bring out the color and bring the image to life!

Undeniably, it’s the quality of your exposure that has the greatest impact on color. However, beyond that, color is largely impacted by the following five areas:

White Balance

Camera Calibration and Color Profile

HSL Panel

Color Curves

Split toning

You don’t need to adjust each of these for every image that you take. But it’s important to understand the role that each plays in the potential outcome of your image.

Today, let’s spend a little more time talking about Color Curves and the impact they have on your editing.

First, let’s back up….

Color Curves are located within the Tone Curve in Lightroom. The Tone Curve is arguably one of the most powerful tools in Lightroom. The Tone Curve represents all the tones of your image.