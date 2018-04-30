How I convert a photo to black and white using Lightroom

If you’ve been spending all your nights browsing photography tutorials instead of getting some much-needed sleep, you’ve probably stumbled upon this advice a lot: “Get it right in camera!”

Whether they are talking about exposure or composition, it’s legitimate advice but, alas, not always attainable.

In my case, due to the miscommunication between my previous camera and lens, I often missed focus if I used anything but the center focus point (without a focus-recompose method). Doing so, however, meant all my subjects ended up in the dead-center of the frame.

To give myself options to recompose in the post-processing, I would often back off and allow plenty of extra space around the main subject. This resulted in all the unwanted distraction in this photo of my daughter standing in the doorway showing me her tears.