Know the dynamics

Every group has its own interpersonal dynamics. You will want to take the time to ask about and observe the dynamics in the group of kids you are photographing. This ensures that you are working with your subjects rather than against them.

In my own family, I know that if I put the nine-year-old next to the twelve-year-old, I am asking for trouble. However, if I put the fifteen-year-old next to the four-year-old I have a match made in heaven. When I am placing all my kids in their spots for a photo, I know that if I don’t keep these dynamics in mind that I will have a much harder time getting everyone to cooperate for the shot.

When photographing kids with whom you are not as familiar, you will want to be sure that you are watching for cues to see who gets along and who doesn’t as much. Ask mom and dad who plays together the most. Observe who naturally gravitates toward each other as you work through a session. Be on the lookout for any bickering, pestering, or side eyeing.

And as much as this is for you to be able to navigate setting up the photo with ease, this is also about capturing the kids as they really are. If there are certain kids within the group who are more likely to be together than others, it makes sense to show that in your photos! Embrace this as an opportunity to illustrate the kids as they are rather than as a hurtle to overcome.