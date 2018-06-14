Lightroom’s HSL Panel: How to keep the grass green in your photos

Ahhhhhh… spring!

What a beautiful time of year.

The days are starting to get longer, the flowers are blooming and we are one step closer to summertime.

This sounds like the perfect setting to capture some beautiful spring images of the kiddos finally getting outside to play until it’s time to edit the dreaded neon colored green grass. The struggle is real!

Before I shoot anything, I do two things. I set white balance using Kelvin and then I adjust the tint towards magenta in camera as needed. I use a Nikon and it tends to give my images an overall green tint when my subjects are surrounded by bright greenery.

You might ask why I chose this particular image to demonstrate my steps. Can you can see how the uneven light affects the color of the grass differently? Grass located in direct sunlight will take on more of a bright neon tone.

In Lightroom’s develop module I use the Hue, Saturation and Luminance sliders to adjust these colors in the HSL Panel.

Grass is actually made up of green and yellow hues so I click on the sampler tool and then hover over different parts of the grass. When you do this you will see both the green and yellow sliders become highlighted as you move the sampler around over the grass.