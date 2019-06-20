I spend a lot of time at the beach with my camera. Whether it’s photographing a long exposure sunrise or sunset, shooting portrait sessions, or hanging out with friends and family, my camera bag always seems to have sand in the pockets!

With summer fast approaching, you might be considering packing up your car and heading to the closest shore. And of course you are going to want to bring your camera along to capture the adventures!

But how do we protect our gear from the sand, water, and sun? Here are some tips for keeping your gear safe so that you can capture every sun soaked memory!