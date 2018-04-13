Share117
Are you looking for a photography challenge?

Maybe you love taking photos or maybe you just need some motivation to start taking pictures again (or maybe you simply love contests that promise the chance at a prize!)

Well, we’ve got you covered! (More on that below!)

Every month on the Clickin Moms photography forum, we select a new theme and ask our members to interpret it in their images in any way they wish. Last month, the theme was ‘Joy’.

Our members wow’ed us with a beautiful collection of pictures that gave us a glimpse inside their lives and showed up what childhood looks like to them.

We have selected some of our favorites for you to enjoy here, and we want to congratulate Stacy Stambaugh for winning a live Breakout Session seat from Click Photo School with her image!

Brittany Osgood
Jenny "jennycarol27"
Meredith Minor
Brandi Markham
Stacy Stambaugh
WINNER! Stacy Stambaugh
Melanie Lara
Jacqueline Anders
Sarah Wolfe
Christina Freeman
Shannon Jones
Gen Palmer
Julie Kulbago
"bellaartephotography"
Niki Wise
Anna Hurley
Kristina OBrien
Sennu Maria Keith
Christine Ekeroth
Jenn "jennohara"
Lisa Coole
Melanie Crawford
Jen Sebring
Sarah Elliot
Molly Schmidt
Jess Buttermore
Mar "mar_laza"
Aimee Glucina
Lauren Webster
Alyssa Ahern
Carrie Jones
Brandi Delony
Karen Osdieck
Amanda abradt
Would you like the opportunity to be featured in next month’s photo share here on the Clickin Moms Blog and be entered to win a Live Seat to any Click Photo School Breakout Session? (Told you we’d share more details here on how to do that!) This month, we’re looking for your best ‘Earth’ photos which you can submit here.

Not a member of the Clickin Moms forum? We’d LOVE to have you join us! You can do that right now! (Questions? Please feel free to post those below!)

