The Inverse Square Law: creating clean portraits with physics

When I am close to the window the background appears very dark and my face looks brightly lit and contrasty. (Gotta love those harsh light wrinkles!) As I move further from the window the light disperses more evenly but there is still some distinction. When I move back into the depths of the room there is less differentiation between the light hitting me and the light hitting the background scene. As a result you can see all the clutter.

To employ the Inverse Square Law and allow it to erase the clutter, you want your background far from the light source and your subject near to the light source. You also want to keep other light sources from leaking into the background space.

A step-by-step guide

Your garage or hallway is a great place to practice this technique. This is my step-by-step process:

1.) Look for an area that has a bright light source (a window or doorway) and no light leaking into the background area. You may need to cover windows in the rear of the space.

2.) Move your subject very close to the light source and as far as possible from the background.

3.) If you are trying this in your garage with the door open look for the line on the floor where light and shadow meet. You want to place your subject just inside that line of shade (not on the sunny side).

4.) The messy background will receive only a tiny fraction of the light that your subject is getting. So when you expose for your subject, all that background mess dissolves into rich shadow.

5.) Spot meter to expose for the brightest part of the subject’s skin.

6.) Take your photo and marvel at your greatness.

7.) Dodge, burn, and clone as necessary in the editing program of your choice.

