Intro to composition: Where should you put your subject and why?

Where you place subjects within a photograph is called composition. And yet composition does so much more than tell us where the subject is.

It can impact how we feel about a subject.

It can guide us through an image.

And it can be the difference between a successful photograph and an unsuccessful one.

Composition can drive the emotion, storytelling ability, and technical success of a photo. But how do we know where to put our subjects?

Luckily, there are some rules that can guide us as we compose our frames. Let’s dive into some of the more popular compositions and why they work.