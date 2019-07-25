It’s the season of cookouts and pool parties and long evenings catching fireflies. School’s out. The sun is shining. And memories are being made.

And we think you should capture it all.

But it can be a challenge to get all of what makes summer special into a single frame. How do you capture the warmth of the sun or the sound of ocean waves or the feeling of the grass on your bare feet?

A great way to translate what makes summer so special is to include items that are synonymous with the season. Giving visual cues to the more universal experiences of summer can take your audience right back to their own summertime memories. This kind of nostalgia is incredibly powerful in creating a viewer experience that goes beyond sight. It taps into all the senses and it allows for personal connections to be made to your photographs.

That’s why we created a list of simple, inexpensive items that will positively make your summer photos. They are easy to find (you definitely have most of them in your home or yard already!) and are natural to include as you capture your own summertime memories. If you want to document the season, then you need this list!