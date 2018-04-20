4 Ways to bring the beauty of nature into your portraits

When you stop and look around, this world is pretty amazing!

Bringing nature into our photos connects viewers to our imagery and I love the wonderful texture and depth it creates.

Have you explored your neighborhood with portraits in mind? Look for inspiration in your surroundings and try out some of these tips for combining portraits and the world around us.

1. Look for natural framing.

Photograph your subject through trees and leaves to add depth and interest to your image. Climb right into the bushes if you need to or stick yourself between branches.

Accept that you might find pine needles in your pants for the next week or two. (Even after laundry day? How does this happen?) Try shooting from a higher or lower perspective and see how your background changes.

By shooting through the greenery you’re creating foreground, which gives that lovely layered depth. When your focus point is on the subject, the foreground takes on a dreamy blurred quality that helps to draw the eye directly to your subject.