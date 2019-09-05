Make the photo an adventure

I don’t know many kids who don’t love a good adventure. When it’s time for a photo, pick a new spot and promise them lots of fun as you go exploring together.

Even better, let THEM choose where to go for some photos. Let them know you are bringing along your camera and that you need their help taking some photos. Allow them to choose some things to take photos of. Trees, bugs, flowers, or whatever grabs their attention. Talk to them about what you see and let them help you figure out good ways to photograph things.

Another fun option is to create a photo scavenger hunt. Make a list of things that you hope to find or see on your adventure and tell your child you need their help finding the things on your list.

When you are out and about, let the kids lead the way as you explore. Step back and snap some photos while they enjoy discovering the world around them.

Remember, not all adventures have to be far away or extravagant. Trips to museums, libraries, aquariums, even stores like Target can present opportunities for fun and photos. Consider seasonal activities as well such as apple picking, strawberry picking, trips to the pumpkin patch, carnivals, etc.

Use these activities as a way not only to get some photos but also to make lasting memories as a family that you can turn into family traditions!