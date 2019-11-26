I am so glad we live during a time when our cameras are no longer limited to capturing shades of black and white. I love color and love that we can capture a full range of hues.

But as the saying goes, with this privilege comes great responsibility. When we use color intentionally, it can have a dramatic impact on what we are trying to communicate in our artwork.

The intense reds and golds of the setting sun. The subtle blues and grays in your baby’s eyes. The world is full of color. We photographers must hone our ability to notice it. And when we successfully capture the beauty of the colors we’ve observed, we can use the tools that we have to enhance and perfect the image what we created.

Lightroom’s HSL panel is one of these tools. It will allow you to enhance the tones that you want to emphasize and draw your viewer into the details you love. Today I am sharing how to use it with intention for the best results.

Get your color right in-camera

Before we get to the editing, let’s consider how to create the best tones in-camera. Think of editing as a way to enhance what is already good in the photo rather than a means of correcting what is wrong. We should aim for intentionality in our images.

Not only should we learn to see the quality of light—its harshness, its brightness, its direction—but we should also be aware of the color of the light around us.

Have you ever noticed the blue tones that are present in shadows at dusk? How the midday sun produces white, yellowish light with a little green from nearby trees? Pay special attention to the light falling on your subject’s face.

Also watch out for colored objects that reflect light and create color casts. Is the brick wall reflecting orange-brown colors onto the subject? These subtle details will all affect your final image, so make sure they are working for you and not against you.