There are lots of sweet milestones in a child’s lifetime. First steps. First words. The first day of school.

And in the our household, one of the big milestones is our kids’ first time up to bat. We are a baseball family through and through and when one of our kids gets to put on little cleats and have a helmet wobbling on their heads as they trot up to the tee, it’s a major event.

Sports are a big part of so many kids’ memories. The competition and camaraderie are transformative and can help shape the kinds of people they become.

As a mother, I find documenting my kids’ experiences in sports to be incredibly rewarding. Not only am I capturing them in their element doing activities they enjoy, but I am also capturing the process of them learning lifelong lessons. And it doesn’t hurt that they are usually way more excited about me taking these photos than they are about more formal portraits!

All that said, there are a lot of things to consider when photographing kids playing sports. Over the years I have learned some good lessons and today, I am here to share all of them with you.