How to tell stories with beautiful black and white photography

Just a year ago, I would have picked-up my camera and taken a million hasty pictures. And then I would have had to force myself to go through them all.

However, I quickly learned that this wasn’t the kind of photographer I wanted to be. I didn’t want to be in a mad rush every time I picked-up my camera! I didn’t want to spend hours culling through a bunch of shoot-and-spray photos!

So I spent time to change the way I approached photography. Instead of rushing, I slowed down. I planned ahead. I looked for light. And in the process, I learned more about myself as an artist.

One of the big revelations for me was my love for black and white photography. Before, I would simply convert a photograph to black and white out of necessity. Perhaps the white balance was off or the color was distracting. But now, because I have slowed down, I shoot intentionally to create black and white photos and I LOVE it.

I can say with confidence that being an intentional photographer is the kind of photographer YOU want to be. So let’s slow down together. Let’s be intentional. And let’s be more efficient in our processes so that we can spend more time creating work we love.