How to take the kids along on your next photo walk

It’s almost time for another Clickin Walk! This September 28-30, photographers from around the world will meet in their cities and towns to connect, inspire, and create. In each location, two members of the Clickin Moms online community volunteer to lead a walk and welcome fellow photography enthusiasts (you don’t have to be a Clickin Moms member!) to come and join the fun. Men, families, and friends are all welcome at this amazing event. To find a Clickin Walk near you, check out our ever-growing list of locations and get details on registering for your local walk HERE.

The Clickin Walk is always especially exciting as it is an opportunity to meet fellow photographers in your area. There is nothing quite as nice as talking shop (because these are the people who get why you are excited about that light!) while exploring your town. Oftentimes you find yourselves in a location that you may have never visited before! This is just one of the many ways that Clickin Moms helps you find your photography community.

Many of the Clickin Walks are kid-friendly (your location’s listing will specify). I’ve brought my kids along on photo walks since they were little and as a walk leader on the last two Clickin Walks. I know that bringing your children can be both daunting and distracting as you try to juggle your camera, navigating the city, and keeping-up with the conversations! These are some of my best ideas to help them (and you!) make the most of Clickin Walk 2018.