As a photographer, I love light. And not just “perfect” golden hour light.

Instead, I try to embrace all kinds of light. I believe that every quality of light can be beautiful. Every time of day offers something unique in how the sun illuminates my subjects.

However, it took me a long time to embrace midday sun in photos. While I love a bright sunny day to enjoy the weather, the position of the sun and harsh nature of the shadows can make it tricky for photography.

What I came to realize, though, is that life happens in midday sun. In fact, some of our favorite memories happen in these light conditions. And so rather than avoiding shooting at this time, I had to start finding ways to use it to my advantage.

And you know what? I actually love to shoot in midday sun now! It’s fun! Here’s how you can fall in love with full sun photography, too.