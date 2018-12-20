How to take beautiful photographs on gloomy, overcast days

You always hear photographers talk about the importance of “good light.” We want shadows that add dimension. We adore glowing backlight. And we swoon for lens flare.But the truth is, “good light” isn’t always readily available! Especially in these gloomier winter months, cloudy gray skies are more likely that beautiful golden sun.

I used to not even bother picking up my camera when it was overcast. I hated the light and was not inspired by it at all. My camera would languish for weeks, gathering dust while life and all of its photo-worthy moments passed me by.

After a while I realized that I was missing too many opportunities by not taking pictures in less-than-ideal light. I finally resolved to make it work. I didn’t want to waste my time waiting for sunshine. So I set-out to learn how to work WITH the gloom instead of against it.

Imagine my surprise when I realized that not only could I make overcast days work, but that these kinds of conditions could actually be favorable! So if you are like I was and used to hide from those cloudy skies, this article is for you. Here are all the reason you should love photographing on overcast days.