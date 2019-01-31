How self portraits allowed me to find my inner artist

On the wall in my bedroom is photo of a man and woman, framed and dwarfed by immense trunks of ancient pines. They stand quietly, slightly apart, eyes locked, hands grasped, as the sun begins its descent, marking the day’s end.

The couple is in silhouette. Their age and identities are unknown to the passing viewer.

But I know these people. I made this is portrait of me and my husband. And in 23 years’ of Father’s Day photos, this is the first without children in the frame.

It has been a journey for us to land here together, no small children flanking us.

And parallel to this transition has been my journey into self portraiture. Each of these life events has added to the shape of my life in beautiful, difficult, and unexpected ways.