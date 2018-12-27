How to photograph the unique beauty of winter light

Short days and colder temperatures are here to announce winter’s arrival. As I’m writing these words our first snow storm is howling outside my windows. It’s the kind of weather that makes me want to cozy up on a sofa and sleep through the next three months.

But that would mean I was missing the unique photo opportunities that winter offers! These colder months can provide the perfect conditions for dreamy images. The key is to know how, when, and where to look for them.

So instead of simply shivering in the cold and wanting to hibernate, let’s take our cameras out and make some winter photo magic.