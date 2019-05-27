When you have children, leaving the house can seem daunting. But our family of 6 has committed to being adventurers.

Along the way, we have learned a few tricks to help prevent the crises that make outings feel stressful. We pack three times as much food as we think we need. We bring plenty of extra layers and change of clothes.

Sure, there might be tears or whining at some point. But in the end, our adventures are more than worth it. The kids are always asking when we can go again!

One of the best parts of our adventures for me is using my camera to document them. Just like I have learned how to keep everyone happy throughout our trips, I have also learned several tricks to documenting our adventurous days in the Pacific Northwest landscape of trails, rivers, and lakes.

Wherever your family adventures take you, these lessons I have learned can come in handy for you too!

Pick one lens for the day

By sticking with one lens for the day, you lighten your load and simplify the process of photo taking. You won’t have to worry about choosing the perfect focal length, changing lenses, or storing those extra lenses while you are out and about. By having just one lens, you can wear your camera without extra bags or gear to carry.

One of my favorite lenses for outdoor adventures with the kids is the 35mm. This length allows me to get a good variety of images, all without having to be too far from the family. Plus, if we are in tight quarters that require me to stay close, I can still get the shot.