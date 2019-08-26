Above photo created by Kate Luber

Every year when it is time to go back to school, a little bit of melancholy sets in at our house. Another year has passed. My babies are a year older. (And so am I which is almost more cause for panic!)

But I want to celebrate the changes rather than mourning them. So I pick up my camera.

This year, as the kids head back to school, I encourage you to pick up your own camera. Let back-to-school be the event that allows you to see changes over the years. Allow it to be a reminder to capture who they are as they set out on a new year of growing.

Use these ideas to document the start of the school year to hold onto a little bit of who they are now.

Capture them in the out-of-school routine

A large part of why the start of school can feel sad is that it is the end of those lazy summer days. There is something so magical about lazy days with no schedules or to-do lists. And yet, when there is “nothing happening,” we often forget to take our cameras out.