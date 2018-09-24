How to make photography presets and actions work for you

“How does she get her photos to look like that?!”

It’s a question every new photographer asks of an inspiring artist. As we learn our cameras, define our styles, and navigate the world of post processing, it is natural to look to the work of others.

Eventually, we move from simply being inspired to trying to decode how our favorite artists get their signature looks. I don’t know anyone who doesn’t like a good before and after!

Navigating the world of editing

Lightroom, Photoshop, and other editing programs are complex, confusing places. There are SO many panels and sliders and layers; just navigating the interface can be overwhelming. It’s not surprising that when we see advertisements with presets, actions, overlays, and brushes that can magically transform our work with the click of a button, we are more than a little curious.

They all claim to make your images look incredible in seconds and who wouldn’t want that? Here’s a fool-proof way to get the look the pros have, without actually having to learn all the ins and outs of a complicated program! Look at this amazing photographer who uses these presets.

But then there is the chatter from other photographers. They adhere to the rule that the proper way to edit is to do so by hand. No shortcuts. No “cheating.” You might as well be using a filter on your phone. A true artist knows how to edit from scratch and refuses to take the easy way or allow someone else to “hijack” the creative process.