Start asking questions right away

It doesn’t matter if you are at a photo shoot, at your husband’s holiday work party, or meeting someone at a coffee shop: people like to be asked questions about themselves. Whenever someone can start talking about themselves (what they know!), they will feel more comfortable.

So, start asking your subjects questions right off the bat. As they walk up to you.

The questions can be super simple. Ask them if they found the location okay. Ask them if they had a good day. Or even ask them where they got the dress they are wearing. This helps to break the ice, gets a conversation started, and keeps everyone comfortable. And it shows that you care.

This simple effort helps to build trust right away. And you can’t have fun if there isn’t trust. As you continue to ask questions, start getting sillier and sillier with your inquiries. Make it a goal to get the kids to giggle before you even take your camera out!

Pro tip: Little kids can be the toughest to break loose. We find that making yourself look silly works magic! We will a lot of times pretend that we tripped over a rock or hit our head on a branch to get a giggle out.