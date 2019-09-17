Chase the color

Fall color doesn’t all happen in the same place at the same time. Instead, it spreads in waves over the course of days and weeks. To capture it at its best, you might need to travel and chase it a bit.

Many publications in different regions will put out fall foliage forecasts. These anticipate what areas will be at peak color and at what time. Often, a state’s department of natural resources website will provide accurate and up-to-date information on the foliage color within the varying state parks. There are also apps that you can download to keep a watchful eye on color and plan your excursions.

With that said, it is important to see that these sources of information are updated regularly. Weather can be very unpredictable and alter the leaf color. Leaf color can go from not being quite at peak to past peak in under a week with the lightest frost!

Keep a close eye on your local weather forecasts as they will inform you on how the color is spreading and if any unpredictable weather is going to impact the foliage.