I have an admission to make. I didn’t buy a DSLR to just capture my kids’ smiles. Point-and-shoot cameras accomplished that task sufficiently. While I didn’t understand exactly what made a DSLR camera better than a point-and-shoot, I did know the photos were better.

Because they had a blurry background.

That’s right. I wanted a DSLR camera to get blurry backgrounds. For me, that is what the difference between a “professional photo” and a snapshot.

And I know that I am not alone! Maybe you have seen those photos on Instagram and on holiday cards and wanted to be able get that gorgeous blur. Perhaps like me you invested in a brand new camera so that you could take those kinds of pictures.

One of the first lessons I learned in my pursuit of blur is that the camera isn’t what is going to make the difference. It’s how the photographer uses the camera, lenses, and all of the settings.

And it’s not always easy. Sometimes you get that blur you are after but your subject is also blurry! And that’s definitely not what we want.

To get the results you want, you first have to understand depth of field and the focal plane and what variables will affect them both. And I am here to help! Let’s work together to decode the vocabulary and fully understand how to get that blurry background. And then you can go out and get photos you will love (blurry background and all).