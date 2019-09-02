As a kids and family photographer, I am not working with picture perfect models. I am photographing real people. People who blink from time to time. Who yawn in the middle of a shot. People who are just like me and my family.

And the more people I add to the frame? The more chances there are for at least one of them to be blinking/yawning/wiggling in any given photograph. If I had to scrap every photo where someone wasn’t perfect, I probably wouldn’t be able to deliver many to my clients!

That’s why mastering the Photoshop head swap has been so important. This allows me to take those photos where almost everyone looks perfect and make the changes to let everyone look their best.

The best part is that head swaps don’t have to be difficult. With the right preparation, you can make head swaps that look convincing and don’t make you want to scream. Follow the steps below and you’ll be well on your way to making everyone look great!