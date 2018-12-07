How to change colors in Lightroom and Photoshop (with editing videos!)

How to replace color in Lightroom

I really love the following image (shot at 1/2000 F2.2 ISO 100…any guesses to where we are?!). However, I’d like to change my daughters shirt to a primary color. While her peach shirt is okay, a color to compliment the red and blue already in the image would be better.

First go to the Develop module. Grab the adjustment brush from the Basic panel and choose saturation as your effect. Paint all over the area that you want to change with a medium feather at 100% flow. You can check the “auto mask” box to help you stay in the lines, if you like. I prefer to wing it!

Once you have fully “painted” in the area you wish to affect, bring your saturation slider down to -100. Now the area you painted will not have any color. You will be able to see if you missed any areas and clean those up.

PRO TIP: You can use the Alt or Option button to turn your adjustment brush into an erase brush. This can help clean up any messy work (no judgment!). Be sure to zoom in on your image to check those small areas around the edges or near the hair!

Next, click on the rectangular box labeled “Color” and choose the new color. For this image, I chose a nice bright yellow. After you have chosen your color you can adjust the exposure, contrast, et cetera to your liking.