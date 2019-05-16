Where to crop & where to avoid cropping

As much as we wish that we could avoid uncomfortable crops all the time, the truth is that not all chops can be avoided. If you are in a tight space working with a longer focal length or if you have a lot of people in the frame, cropping out parts of your subjects may be necessary.

So what do you do when a chop is unavoidable? You do your best to chop with intention! Try chopping on longer bones, such as the thigh, shin, upper arm, or forearm. Avoid chopping directly on joints.

You can chop the head. However, you need to avoid chopping too much (where’d that face go?!) or too little (did she mean to do that?!). In the case of a crop on the head, be sure to include the ears, eyebrows, and chin, but steer clear of chopping so little that it looks like a mistake.

You will also want to avoid chopping a person at the widest part of the body. This gives the impression that the body remains that width beyond the chop, which is less than flattering.

Areas to watch out for would be the chest area on women as well as the hip and bottom region on everyone. The one exception to this rule is maternity portraits. In maternity portraits, it is acceptable to chop on the bump.

Another common mistake to avoid is cropping out auxiliary subjects. If a child is playing with a toy, the toy is as much of a subject in the image as the child. Therefore you will want to take extra care to keep all of the toy in the frame.

As you shoot, identify the primary and secondary subjects. Then assess which elements can be chopped, which cannot, and how to crop as best as possible when chopping is unavoidable.

Experiment with dramatic chops. When a chop particularly drastic, it can translate as more obviously intentional.

Take a step back or stand on your tiptoes to keep limbs in the frame. Sometimes just a little shift in your position can make a big difference in the effectiveness of your composition.