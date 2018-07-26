How to take photos in harsh lighting at the beach

One place that I always struggled taking photos of my daughter and clients was the beach.

Sure, it’s easier to get great photos if you’re shooting at sunset but with little ones and bed times we know that’s not always an option.

Shoot in manual mode.

Shooting at the beach can be a little daunting if you aren’t too familiar with your camera settings in manual but I am here to help! In manual mode you have many ways to manipulate how much light you’re getting in your images which is the key to getting perfect photos in harsh sunlight.

Your biggest friend is going to be your shutter speed. On average, during sunny day time shooting my shutter speed is around 1/2000. Since a slow shutter speed lets a lot of light into the frame, using a fast shutter speed helps reduce the light getting into my camera, keeping those highlights down to a manageable amount.

Below is a photo from our very own beach trip of my daughter and her friends to show how this turned out. For this image my settings were f/3.5, shutter speed was 1/2000, and my ISO was at 60.

As you can see, with the light so bright at the beach and there rarely being any spaces with shade, it’s very important to make sure you are exposing your images in a way that you will not be blowing out all of the highlights in the image.

Depending on the day, your settings will change and it’s important to just play with them until you get a look that you’re happy with. I always place my ISO as low as it’ll go. And for me personally, I enjoy shooting as wide open as I can so having a faster shutter speed balances out those other settings.

