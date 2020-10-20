One of our favorite long-running traditions in the Clickin Moms community is our forum contest. We announce a new theme at the beginning of the month and our fabulous members share what they were inspired to capture.

The Gold Hope Project provide beautiful photographs free of charge to kids who have been affected by cancer. By raising awareness, funding innovative research, and partnering with volunteer photographers around the world, The Gold Hope Project is making a difference.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and the Clickin Moms community made images to honor the children who have fought or are fighting cancer. With the theme “Gold Hope,” our members shared photographs that mirrored the beauty and strength of these special kids and of The Gold Hope Project.

Congratulations to Julie Audoux for her winning image (above) that has earned her a live Breakout Session from Click Photo School!

Read on to the bottom of this post to see how you can enter this month’s contest. But first, please enjoy this collection of some of our very favorite and inspiring images from this past month: