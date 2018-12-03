How to give back with your photography

“Love is the light in which we see each thing in its truest origin, nature and destiny. If we could look at the world in a loving way, then the world would rise up before us full of invitation, possibility and depth.” – John O’Donohue

When I first ventured into photography I assumed it was exclusively for me. The first real camera I purchased was just for me. I took my first workshop for my own personal growth. I feasted on the inspiration of others for my own enjoyment. What began as a hobby took root and blossomed into a full-fledged personal passion.

Over time, however, a little space opened up in my heart. I began to see ways that my photography could be as much for others as it is for myself. What if my knowledge, experience, and art could serve a larger purpose?

What I found is that photography can be simultaneously for us and for others. In fact, when we share what we do, we become better artists.