Okay mamas. Sit down. Let me tell a little you a little story about the optimistic mom-tographer. She may or may not bear a close resemblance to you and yours truly.

She is a loving mother and she loves to capture all of the cute things her kids do with her fancy camera. One day, she sees her kids doing the most adorable thing. And she knows it is going to make for photo GOLD.

The ideas start brewing for a photo shoot. The wheels are turning in her head. She has outfit ideas, Pinterest boards, and big dreams. And she knows that this is the photo shoot that is going to win all of the awards and all of the adoration from her photography friends. She hopes that Instagram is prepared for the brilliance she had in store.

And then she pulled her camera out and all of the dreams came crashing down. The kids started whining. Our fearless mom-tographer bribes and begs. She threatens to take away Christmas. She contemplates dragging them along and forcing them to be cute. And then she gives-up because the stress of making the big photo dream happen is just all too much.

Have you been there? Because I have!

But I also have really great news for you: your photo dreams can totally be a reality. Sessions with your kids don’t have to be painful. In fact, they can be downright FUN. With these five easy steps, you will be on your way to mom-tographer success and the kids will be begging for more time in front of your camera!