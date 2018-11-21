A full frame: 7 Tips for photographing multiple children creatively

Any mother with multiple children knows the challenge of getting a picture of everyone together. No one smiles at the same time. No one looks at the camera at the same time. And it seems as if they all take turns boycotting the photo experience altogether!

I was in the middle of my fourth 365 project when I managed, quite by accident, to make photographs three days in a row that included all four of my girls.

While I didn’t necessarily need another project on my hands, I loved the idea of challenging myself to get them all in the frame. I set out with hopes of completing one hundred photographs that included all of my girls.

And I did it! The results were a lovely series of photos that tell the story of one season in our family’s life. In addition, I got the added practice in composition, storytelling, and creativity by shooting daily.

I learned a lot of lessons along the way that I know you can use in your own daily shooting. Regardless of style, these tips will help you successfully capture multiple subjects in your photography.