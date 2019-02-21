The Fresh 48 session: Keys to successfully photographing baby’s first days

Prepare mom and dad

Whether you have been asked to photograph someone else’s baby or you plan to photograph your own in the first two days, preparation is key! A few extra steps on the part of mom and dad can make all the difference in whether or not we have a successful session.

Mom should always feed baby about 45 minutes before pictures. This ensures that baby has a full tummy and gives enough time for any subsequent diaper messes to be cleaned-up.

Dad should turn up the heat in the room to keep it at about 80 degrees. It sounds super hot but for a snuggly baby, this temperature is perfect. Plus, as you swaddle and un-swaddle the baby, the heat will keep him cozy so that he doesn’t wake-up or get fussy from the cold.

Dad is also in charge of getting the room ready. In a hospital setting, you will need all the natural light you can get. Having Dad clear a small space next to the window so that you can harness all of that light. He will be happy to help as Mom works hard caring for baby and healing.

Finally, be sure to set realistic expectations. If you are photographing someone else’s baby, you will need to let them know how long a session generally takes and show them some examples of your work. Should you plan to photograph your own baby, remember that you may be feeling tired (you’ve worked hard!) and that you will want to enlist all of the help you can get.