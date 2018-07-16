Shooting through elements to step out of your comfort zone

When I was learning to shoot in manual, my boys were my subjects.

We were often home, no one to watch or judge what I wanted to try behind the lens.

Some of the images were a little weird, maybe soft focus or not always comfortable for the viewer. I didn’t know how to explain why I was drawn to them or why I was afraid to share those images.

When you are learning something new you are excited to share and see what people think. This also takes a lot of courage because creating images can be very personal.

You may only share images that are expected or make people smile. Not necessarily images that make people question, and wonder why?

In the beginning I was so caught up in learning the settings and creating what was “correct” that I lost that creative part of who I was – and why I enjoyed photography.

My hobby turned into my business and I was thrilled to have consistent clients and producing work that they cherished. It was technically correct, beautiful light, connections all of those things we work so hard to achieve.

I was creating safe work. My personal images was where I felt safe to push myself and try different things. I shared this work with small groups of artists that I trusted. They would ask me WHY was I not shooting this way with my client work. I didn’t have an answer.

Was I scared people would hate it? Did I think they would not want to book with me? Would they think I was a weirdo asking them to do something that might not even turn out?

I don’t think what I was experiencing is that different from many of you. We each need to figure out what works for us. Just another part of the journey.

I never want to be bored with photography or dread booking work or heading to a session. What works for me to create beautiful work and push myself creatively is to add elements to my portraits.

I had to consider what was I was drawn to in my own work and how to elevate it. I made a promise to myself to just try something different. Step out of my comfort zone and create for me.

Three elements that I am drawn to and love to incorporate in my own work is:

Light

Depth

Color

These are the elements that I seek out to create for myself and to create images for my clients in a fine art way.

Found elements

I love to incorporate found elements at the location we are shooting. Maybe it’s tall grass, weeds, leaves or flowers. Anything that I can use to catch the light, add color and depth to an image.