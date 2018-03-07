Over the years, I have discovered the power of flipping images.

So much so that I flip almost all of my images during editing just to investigate the possibilities (although only a rare few stay flipped).

Combined with other editing decisions, flipping can reinforce storytelling. It can help lead the viewer’s eye to important elements in the frame, reinforce or develop themes in an image and create or intensify emotion.

Create a scene that’s more compositionally pleasing

As photographers, we crop and tweak images to be compositionally pleasing. We consider balance and triangles, swirls and curves, lines and dissections to lead the viewer’s eye through the frame.

In some instances, simply flipping an image, or a part of an image, can help compositionally prioritize elements in the photograph to better express the intended story.

I love the energy in this summer image! I want the viewer to get to that joyful expression as quickly as possible. Flipping horizontally creates a more natural leading line from the bottom left corner up the image and into her laughter.