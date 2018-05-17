Chromatic Aberration: How to spot and fix it in Lightroom

When I first started shooting, I had no idea what Chromatic Aberration (CA) was.

It’s funny how you don’t notice something, and then when you’re made aware of it, you notice it all over the place!

Luckily, Chromatic Aberration is easy to spot and fix in post processing.

CA will appear in your image along the edges of people and objects. It occurs when a lens fails to capture the wavelengths of color on the same focal plane.

The result is that objects will have a colorful glow around them. This color fringing can appear to be red, green, blue, yellow, purple, or magenta and sometimes an image will contain CA with a few different colors.

It’s likely that you’ll notice Chromatic Aberration in high contrast areas of your images. I usually find it against a bright sky.

In this example, the sun was shining through the trees which caused the sky in the top right of the frame to blow out. Here’s a straight out of camera, high contrast image I shot recently on my Nikon D750 with a retro Sigma 28mm mini-wide lens. Inevitably, there was some CA in the image which you’ll notice in the close up of the top right corner.