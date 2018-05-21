What everyday moments I like to photograph:

There are tons of little things that make our kids who they are. For example, how my daughter moves her hair out of her face while she’s washing dishes… how my son loves to cook… how my littlest baby cuddles and cries. All these things make my kids who they are.

I want these little moments photographed but forget to at times. I encourage you to slow down, look at your kids and see what in them you just love and photograph it.

You may have something you do daily with your kids like cooking, reading a book, bath time. Get out your camera and open up a curtain and photograph your kids in their natural element doing these things.

My kids and I love planting flowers and cooking. So, I take detailed pictures of their hands in the dirt and faces as their heads tilt back laughing.

Don’t forget to photograph the experience. Photograph emotions in the moment like laughs, cries, falls, kisses, etc. My husband jokes and says, ” We cann’t do anything without getting out an $8,000 camera set up can we?” I laugh and say, ” But my babies know I love them and will cherish these pictures for the rest of their lives.”