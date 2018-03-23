Every photographer wants to find her unique voice, to make her photography stand out and be an extension of who she is.

But it’s hard to do in this media saturated world.

So just how does a girl hone in on her own creative style? How does she know she’s being true to herself?

I’ve been through this whole process myself and though I still feel I’m a work in progress, I want to share the steps I took to discover who I am as a photographer and how I discovered my aesthetic.

1. First, look to your home and closet.

These things can tell you a lot about yourself that you might not even realize!

Look around. How have you decorated your home? Do you use bold colors or pastels? Are the items you collect modern or classic? Are you organized or eclectic?

Now walk into your closet. (Or if you’re more like me, go eye the piles of laundry on the couch.) Is your closet full of new and trendy items or are you sentimental and hold on to old pieces? Do you collect bold prints or do you prefer pretty florals? Do you like to stand out in a crowd wearing bright colors like red and yellow or do you look more mellow wearing only shades of blue and gray?

Remember, there are not any correct answers. Instead, your home and what you wear are most likely a good reflection of YOU!

In my home, I painted the doors and trim a dark brown to pop against our very light yellow walls. I also painted an entire room and the back of a built in bookshelf a hue of navy blue. Just looking around, it’s very apparent to me that I love contrast and the color blue!