My favorite 5 Lightroom editing tricks I can’t live without

Lightroom is the main program I use when editing photos.

The advanced capabilities of Lightroom save me time when editing and it’s incredible. It allows me to spend more of my precious minutes behind the camera doing what brings my soul joy instead of spending countless hours in front of my computer screen.

Let’s be honest, editing is not the favorite task for most photographers.

Our soul is set on fire by capturing the moments of love and joy and desire between lovers, friends, and families. If we can find ways to do more of that, we always will. Sometimes finding more time can mean sessions waiting to be edited begin to pile up.

These Lightroom tips will ensure you can edit your photos efficiently and to your impeccable standards. Bonus! You’ll avoid the pile up of edits and bring back the joy of when you first realized all the incredible capabilities of what editing software can do for your unique style of photography.