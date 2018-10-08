What’s your favorite lens to get flare? 21 Pros weigh in

Above photo by Sarah Lalone

As photographers, we are always studying the amazing things that light can do. And we don’t know anyone who doesn’t love lens flare!

Created when light directly enters a lens, lens flare can be a pretty little starburst, a rainbow-hued circle, or a hazy burst of warmth flooding the entire frame. It’s character is dependent upon the angle of the light, the shape of the aperture, and the glass elements within the lens.

It can make such a great additional element to photo but choosing the right lens for the best flare can be tricky. With the variables that affect the character of flare, all lenses are not created equal when it comes to harnessing this effect.

To get some insight on lens choices for flare, we asked the Click Pros to weigh in on their favorites.