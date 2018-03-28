We like to shop around here but what we really enjoy doing is sharing our most loved items with our favorite people – YOU!
Today we have Lisa Tichane, Click Pro and joy-filled family photographer, joining us to share just a few of her favorite things.
1. Laughter
This is the reason why I became obsessed with photography.
I have a long-lasting addiction for capturing laughter, I don’t think I will ever tire of it! I’m constantly looking for new ways to help my subjects express bursting joy in front of my lens, it truly nurtures me.
2. Movement
This is my second photography obsession.
Kids are full of life and energy, so capturing them in movement is the best way I know to tell the story of childhood as authentically as possible. It’s quite challenging on a technical level, but it’s so rewarding when you succeed!
3. Pure white
My house is usually a big mess and to be honest, I don’t really care. Messy = full of life, right?
However, I love white and pure environments. It soothes me. The time I’m spending in my all-white natural light studio always makes me feel peaceful and serene.
4. Bold colors
In my never-ending quest for joy and happiness, bold colors are my friends. It can be just a touch of primary color in a neutral environment, or a wild explosion of rainbow colors invading the frame. I love the visual energy they can give to an image and they scream childhood like nothing else!
5. Cardboard boxes
Don’t ask me why, but I love giving cardboard boxes to my little subjects to see what they are going to invent with them. I’m simply never disappointed!
Even in this world filled with technology, kids don’t need more than empty boxes to spark their imagination and it makes me happy!
6. Babies
The times when I had babies at home are long over, and I’m perfectly OK with that. But I need babies in my life. I could watch them all day long with a huge smile on my face – they always make me giggle irresistibly.
Photographing babies, especially the playful 6-18 month-old stage, is a true passion!
7. Water
Water is my element. When I’m not spending hours singing in the shower I love photographing kids get wildly wet. Sprinklers, water hoses, bath tubs, sinks and watering cans are some of my favorite props!
8. Food mess
As a boring grown-up, I tend to eat in a very conservative (and clean!) way. But there is nothing I enjoy more than letting kids be wild and messy with food. It reminds me of those carefree childhood days when eating was just another opportunity to be playful!
9. Summertime
I live in a mild Mediterranean climate but Winter is always much too long and cold for me. I wish I could hibernate until Spring! I’m a true Summer girl – I love heat, bright sunshine and the loud sound of cicadas.
10. My boys
They make me laugh everyday. They teach me life like nobody else does. They keep me on my toes and help me be a better person. They make me reconnect with my inner child. They are my best photography inspiration!
