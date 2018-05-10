10 things family photographer Kristin Dokoza loves

I have big love for many of my lenses. My Canon 70-200L and 35L go with me on every family shoot. I love to shoot macro with my 100L and the 24-70L is fantastic for indoors.

But if someone walked up to me and said you can only shoot with one, you must choose. I choose the 35L.

This was my first prime lens that was L glass and a gift from my dad. This lens is so fast and versatile and I like the distortion it can give images.

When it’s time to put the 35L on during a session, that’s when it’s time to have fun and put my creative thinking hat on. I will try all kinds of crazy ideas out using this lens. This lens allows me to explore and shoot for me.