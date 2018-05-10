10 things family photographer Kristin Dokoza loves

We like to shop around here but what we really enjoy doing is sharing our most loved items with our favorite people – YOU!
Today we have Kristin Dokoza, Click Pro and an amazing family photographer, joining us to share just a few of her favorite things.
1. Fresh flowers
I always have fresh flowers around the house. Choosing colors that reflect my mood, or the seasons.
I enjoy arranging them and watching how they progress from tight buds to full open blooms. Passing by throughout the day, they make me smile.
I’m also often struck by the way the light passes through a petal or highlights the details and textures. In May, I will stalk Trader Joes for all the peonies.
2. Backlight
Light, we all love it. Drawn in by it, inspired by it, in awe of it. I love it all but backlight is my favorite.
I love how it can change the scene into something totally magical and wonderful. Including haze, flares or shooting directly into the sun. This is where my mind is most creative on how I want to include the light and what I want it to say in the image.
3. Anthropologie
This is no surprise to the people who see me on the daily. Just walking into that store makes me happy. From the smell of the candles, the colors from the art installations, or how mugs and bowls are stacked and displayed. Every detail is thought out!
If I’m feeling like I’m in a creative rut, I will take a walk around the store for inspiration. I take in contrasting colors that work together or natural organic elements mixed with structured ones. Not to mention you can score some great pieces for flat lays in their sale area.
4. My white kitchen table
I did not buy this table thinking it would be the background for literally 100’s of my images – but it is!
My kitchen nook has the prettiest light throughout the day that constantly changes. Having a clean and simple space to work with lets my mind create without being concerned about a distracting background.
It also works as a reflector and helps bounce light back up on to my subjects.
5. The beach
There is a sense of calm that comes over me when I step onto the sand and hear the ocean.
Something about the constant movement from the waves and sand beneath your feet. The smell of the ocean and vastness of it as you look out.
I’m even drawn in and intrigued by the color of the ocean and how it changes with the light. Spending time and photographing at the beach is my happy place.
6. Artifact Uprising square prints
My love for Artifact Uprising first started with square prints from my Instagram roll. They are the perfect size to use as thank you cards and I include them with delivery of client images.
I love the quality of the paper and the matte look. I recently purchased their brass and wood display box. It holds my prints and I can easily change out the photo I want to show as display. Love it!
7. Horses
I’ve been obsessed with this animal since I was a very young girl. I had the Breyer models to play with, posters on my wall, would beg my parents to please let me have riding lessons. I finally broke them down in the 7th grade with leasing a horse.
Eavesdropping, I overheard my dad tell my mom there was no way I would shovel (you know what) everyday for a month. That one month lease turned into over 30 years of owning and competing with several different horses that all contributed to being the person that I am.
I am forever grateful that they supported my passion and love.
8. Cocktails
Some people know what they want to order and ask for the same drink every time. Not me, I want to see the cocktail menu.
Beautiful descriptions with at least 4 different ingredients? That one is for me. I don’t like my drink served in a martini glass and will ask for it to be poured in a regular cocktail glass instead.
Pretty color and presentation makes it feel extra fancy and enjoyable. Side note, one of my favorite words is fancy.
9. Canon 35L lens
I have big love for many of my lenses. My Canon 70-200L and 35L go with me on every family shoot. I love to shoot macro with my 100L and the 24-70L is fantastic for indoors.
But if someone walked up to me and said you can only shoot with one, you must choose. I choose the 35L.
This was my first prime lens that was L glass and a gift from my dad. This lens is so fast and versatile and I like the distortion it can give images.
When it’s time to put the 35L on during a session, that’s when it’s time to have fun and put my creative thinking hat on. I will try all kinds of crazy ideas out using this lens. This lens allows me to explore and shoot for me.
10. Louis
Never in a million years did I think I would own such a spoiled little dog. I am fully aware that I spoil him and I’m not ashamed to let you all know that.
This Frenchie snuggles with the boys or my husband every morning on the couch. He sleeps right up under my arm every night and is basically doted on all throughout the day. He is my office budd, and rarely leaves my side.
Thinking how I want to photograph him makes me smile and laugh every time. It’s wonderful to hear from people who enjoy the photos and make them happy as well.
He is the perfect model, just sits or hangs out until I get the shot. All taken on my white kitchen table and I never spend more than 7 minutes max – I swear! He’s basically a pro now.
Leave A Comment